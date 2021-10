FAIRFIELD — France and Italy were famous for their salons from the 16th to early 19th centuries where members of society gathered to swap ideas and discuss intellectual topics.

The idea has returned with a virtual twist under a new program at Fairfield University. The university’s virtual book club hour, the Literary Salon will connect readers with authors, documentarians, podcasters and writers of all genres.

“Appreciating the diverse interests of our Open MINDS Institute class programs, we want to create special conversations with fellow book habituates and seekers of ideas,” said Philip Eliasoph, the program director.

The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, which offers the Open MINDS Institute, seeks to offer enlightening conversations and seminars. The content is designed to engage the community and avid lifelong learners.

As the Open MINDS Institute returns for its fifth year, the program continues to feature lineups of master teachers that share their knowledge in topics ranging from art history, cuisine, ancient civilizations and civil religion. The newly created Literary Salon will present Meryl Moss, the founder and president of Meryl Moss Media in Westport.

Meryl Moss Media is an international literary media relations and marketing firm. For more than 27 years, the company has been promoting and branding authors and their books through media exposure, speaking engagements, social media, influencer introductions, as well as creative marketing initiatives and solutions.

Moss is also the creator of BookTrib.com, which includes debut writers, mid-list or even occasional bestsellers.

“Rather than focus on the household names you read about everywhere, BookTrib.com’s mantra is to give voice to those authors that really need to be heard and read,” university officials said.

For these reasons, the Quick Center invited senior media and publishing expert Moss to broaden their reading lists. Fairfield University said in the press release “with her successful agency’s fingertip gauging the pulse,” Meryl will conduct extended seminar class sessions featuring writers who are young, new and becoming widely established.

The program will be provided through the university’s virtual platform, thequicklive.com.

Fairfield officials posted on the Open MINDS Institute website the following statement in regard to the virtual switch for its Open MINDS program: “In response to the current COVID-19 situation, we cannot offer our usual curriculum of enriching, live, interactive seminars with master teachers and engaged community members and avid lifelong learners.”

It instead invited people to register for livestreamed, educational virtual seminars.

“Recognizing that ‘education is for everyone’ - this fall you can learn, be inspired, and find new directions as we invite you to join the Open MINDS Institute learning community,” according to the statement.

All virtual events are open to the public and free. Registration is required at quickcenter.com.