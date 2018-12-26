  • Along the beaten path near Independence Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo / New Canaan News contributed

    Along the beaten path near Independence Hall.

    Along the beaten path near Independence Hall.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Along the beaten path near Independence Hall.

Along the beaten path near Independence Hall.

Photo: Contributed Photo