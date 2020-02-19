Fairfield Warde High School to host annual Dance Jam on Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Jazz, hip hop and pom dance will be on display this weekend at Fairfield Warde High School.

For the fifth year in a row, Warde will host the Dance Jam, an event that brings high school dance teams from around the state to compete for the title in each of the aforementioned styles.

According to Tracy Kolarich, a parent of one of the members of the Fairfield Warde Dance Team, the event takes place at the high school on Saturday, Feb. 22. Kolarich said doors open at 3 p.m. and the competition starts at 4 p.m..

Kolarich said they are expecting 24 teams and roughly 750 spectators at the event. She added that there would be exhibition performances as well.

“There will be special performances by Western CT State University Dance Team as well as a performance by Warde Dance Team - who is ranked 15th in the nation for large hip hop,” said Kolarich.

“(The Fairfield Warde) dance team is 100% self-funded and all proceeds made this weekend go to support the team,” Kolarich said, adding that tickets are $10 each.