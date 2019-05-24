Fairfield Warde headmaster announced

FAIRFIELD — As Fairfield Warde Headmaster David Ebling leaves a four-decade educational career later this summer, Paul Cavanna has been selected as his successor.

“Fairfield Public Schools is excited to announce that Mr. Paul Cavanna will be joining the Fairfield Public Schools as the Headmaster to Fairfield Warde High School in July 2019,” a social media post from the Board of Education said Friday afternoon.

Cavanna is currently the principal at West Shore Middle School in Milford and served as assistant principal at Jonathan Law High School prior to that in the same district.

Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones tweeted about Cavanna’s new role Friday.

“He comes to FPS having served in a variety of leadership roles. A special thanks to the selection team for their many hours of service,” Jones tweeted.

Jones, reached by email, said the district was looking forward to introducing Cavanna to the community.

“We are absolutely delighted that Mr. Cavanna accepted the position and that he will be bringing his wealth of instructional knowledge, passion for high level student engagement, and infectious energy and welcoming nature to Fairfield Warde High School,” she said.

Ebling’s last day at Warde High School will be July 31. The headmaster announced his retirement decision in late March.

“The interview committee was impressed by Mr. Cavanna’s passion and enthusiasm for his work. Welcome, Mr. Cavanna!” the post read.

