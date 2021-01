FAIRFIELD — Students at Fairfield Woods Middle School will switch to remote learning on Thursday and Friday as COVID cases continue to rise, district officials announced Wednesday.

There were 10 positive cases and 21 people in quarantine from the Fairfield Woods Middle School community as of mid-day Wednesday, officials said.

Districtwide, there 48 positive cases and 208 students and staff in quarantine, including those at Fairfield Woods, according to district’s numbers on Tuesday.

In a message to families and staff, officials said they are concerned about the increase in positive cases and quarantines among students and staff at Fairfield Woods this week.

The school also dismissed early on Monday after a cafeteria worker tested positive and meant the school couldn’t serve lunch. School officials said that case wasn’t connected to the new positives announced Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, this morning brought additional new cases,” they said. “In response, we relocated all students out of the seventh grade wing to begin cleaning and disinfecting protocols.”

Officials said the cases significantly impact the school’s ability to function in a safe and effective manner. For that reason, they said, Fairfield Woods will shift to remote learning on Thursday and Friday in order to allow for a deep cleaning of the building.

“Students and teachers have been advised to bring home whatever materials they need for full remote learning days,” officials said.

Students will follow the remote schedule and are expected to log in, check assignments and meet together virtually.

Officials said the district is continuing to follow all health and safety protocols, and have confirmed all in-school contact tracing. If there is a need for anyone else to self-quarantine, they said, those individuals will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.

“Information related to specific cases is confidential and private health information will not be disclosed by FPS or the Fairfield Health Department. Health and safety protocols continue to be followed in consultation with Sands Cleary, Director of the Fairfield Health Department, and Jill Mitchell RN, Nursing Supervisor,” they said. “We are monitoring this situation very closely and will keep you informed of any changes or additional information.”