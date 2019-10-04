Fairfield Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Jane Gitlin Nishball
Jane Gitlin Nishball
Democrat
Zoning Board of Appeals candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: yes
Current job: Architect / Jane Gitlin, AIA
Education: Andrew Warde High School, Massachusetts College of Art BFA, MIT Masters of Architecture
The most important issue in this election: Promoting better over bigger, both in residential and commercial neighborhoods and streetscapes.
Other issues: 1) Encouraging diversity in housing types with emphasis on universal design. 2) Recognizing that green spaces are an essential component of zoning and design.
Family: Married to Michael Nishball, also a Fairfield native. Twin sons both attended Fairfield public schools.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Incumbent ZBA Alternate, member Connecticut Audubon Society