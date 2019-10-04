Fairfield Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Ruth Smey

Ruth Smey

Democrat

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Realtor with Westfair Realty Group

The most important issue in this election: Over development

Family: My son Peter, his wife and their two children

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Constable nine terms and presently on RTM for eight terms