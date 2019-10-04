https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-Zoning-Board-of-Appeals-candidate-Ruth-14492346.php
Fairfield Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Ruth Smey
Ruth Smey
Democrat
Zoning Board of Appeals candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: yes
Current job: Realtor with Westfair Realty Group
The most important issue in this election: Over development
Family: My son Peter, his wife and their two children
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Constable nine terms and presently on RTM for eight terms
