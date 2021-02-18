Fairfield announces closures, parking ban as snow falls

Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — All public and parochial schools will dismiss early on Thursday, the district announced as snow fell across the area.

The high schools dismissed at 11 a.m., followed by the middle schools at noon, Holland Hill at 12:05 p.m. and the Walter Fitzgerald campus at 12:25 p.m. The morning pre-school classes will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and there are no afternoon classes. The elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. with no afternoon classes after dismissal, according to the district’s website.