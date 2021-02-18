Skip to main content
Fairfield announces closures, parking ban as snow falls

staff reports
Topher Scheel gets a head start shovelling snow during the height of the blizzard in front of his home on Reef Road in Fairfield, Conn. on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — All public and parochial schools will dismiss early on Thursday, the district announced as snow fell across the area.

The high schools dismissed at 11 a.m., followed by the middle schools at noon, Holland Hill at 12:05 p.m. and the Walter Fitzgerald campus at 12:25 p.m. The morning pre-school classes will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and there are no afternoon classes. The elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. with no afternoon classes after dismissal, according to the district’s website.

Fairfield declared a snow emergency for the evacuation routes in the beach area. It also announced parking restrictions will be in effect for Reef, Fairfield Beach, Rowland, Penfield and Beach roads beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Parking is prohibited on these streets until the Department of Public Works completes its snow removal operations,” Fairfield Police announced on Twitter. “Residents are reminded that Veterans Park and Penfield Pavilion are available for overnight parking.”

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire state through Friday night as the storm is expected to drop anywhere from about four to eight inches of snow.

Snow started falling Thursday morning with the National Weather Service projecting three to five inches of snow by nightfall, with another one to three inches possible overnight into Friday.

This story will be updated.