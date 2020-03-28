Fairfield announces first coronavirus death

Fairfield United Veterans Organization's 125th Annual Independence Day Celebration at Town Hall in Fairfield, Conn., on Wednesday July 4, 2018. The event was co-hosted by the Eunice Dennie Burr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). less Fairfield United Veterans Organization's 125th Annual Independence Day Celebration at Town Hall in Fairfield, Conn., on Wednesday July 4, 2018. The event was co-hosted by the Eunice Dennie Burr Chapter of the ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield announces first coronavirus death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town announced the first coronavirus-related death of a resident Saturday.

The 85-year-old man had underlying health conditions, officials said in a release.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick offered condolences to his family.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the family who lost a loved one during this difficult time,” said Kupchick. “My heart goes out to all the families who are living in these uncertain times, to our health professionals who are working around the clock, and to our first responders who are on the front lines and continue to protect our community. The loss of one of our residents to COVID-19 underscores the vital importance to follow health professional’s advice so that we can protect each other as this pandemic will continue to impact our town.”

Officials said 20 Fairfield residents have tested positive for the coronavirus to date.

william.lambert@hearstmediact.com