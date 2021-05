FAIRFIELD — This year’s patriotic events will go on in-person after they were canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Both the Memorial Day parade and the Independence Day fireworks are set to return this year.

“These events are a celebration of our nation’s patriotism and independence, and are always a wonderful time here in Fairfield,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said in a townwide announcement.

The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. May 31 with road closures beginning on South Pine Creek Road at 9 a.m. and the rest of the route at 9:30 a.m.

“I think it’s special that our first town-wide event, we are able to come together to honor our fallen heroes,” Kupchick said.

Parade-goers can start placing chairs and blankets along the route beginning the morning before the parade.

There will be a Memorial Sea Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 29 at South Benson Marina.

Planning is also underway for the Grucci Fireworks Show on July 3 with a raindate of July 5.

The show will start just after dark, around 9:15 p.m., but entertainment begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks are launched from a barge in the Long Island Sound and are visible from both Jennings and Penfield beaches.

Beach parking lots can be accessed with a Season Beach Sticker or a $50 daily pass. Daily passes will be limited to the first 300 vehicles at Jennings Beach and 100 vehicles at Penfield Beach. A daily parking fee will also be charged for the Ash Creek Open Space Parking Lot the day of the fireworks.

Alcoholic beverages, smoking, vaping, tents and personal grills are not allowed on town beaches.