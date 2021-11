FAIRFIELD — A fairly new apartment complex near the Fairfield Metro train station is looking to add a restaurant and doggy daycare, helping bring officials’ vision for mixed use development there even closer to reality.

The proposals are for the Alto Fairfield Metro site, which sits at 1401 Kings Highway.

The Town Plan and Zoning Commission approved the restaurant, which is already an allowed use, at its recent meeting. An application lists it as a Mediterranean restaurant, though the name of the new eatery wasn’t discussed at the meeting.

The restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

“This is a really exciting tenant proposal for this cornerspace,” Jim Wendt, Fairfield’s planning director said. “It will bring some people out to outside dining and really be a nice commercial presence for this new mixed use corner.”

He said there was already adequate parking on site for the large space.

The restaurant will be located at the intersection of Kings Highway and Ash Creek Road on the ground floor of the building, helping to serve as a cornerstone for the transit-oriented development area, officials said.

“It’s great to see,” said Matthew Wagner, TPZ chairman. “This was exactly the type of development that we envisioned many years ago when we amended the regulations to inspire this kind of mixed use in this area of Fairfield.”

Members also approved a public hearing for the doggy daycare proposal, which will need a regulation change to be allowed.

The Alto mixed-use development was approved in 2018, one of two transit-oriented development projects at the time. The project, which was submitted by Fairfield-based developers Skala Partners and Abbey Road Advisors, is five stories and has 160 apartments and 22,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, according to a presentation at the time.

Wagner said having a restaurant as an anchor of the site should help it thrive. He said it might have taken several years since the commission changed the regulations to allow this type of mixed-use development, but it’s nice to see it finally coming to fruition in town.

Wendt echoed the sentiment.

“I think this is an exciting opportunity and I hope they’re very successful.”

