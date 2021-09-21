Fairfield approves projects for its $24.8M American Rescue Plan money

FAIRFIELD — New sidewalks, police technology, improvements at the senior center and playground upgrades will all go forward thanks to the recent allocation under the American Rescue Plan.
Officials recently approved a list of projects as well as how the $24.8 million will be dispersed. The six main focus areas are mental health and social services; economic development; public safety; environment; quality of life; and town modernization and infrastructure. The biggest lump sum is going to the Fairfield Police Department in the amount of $3.7 million.