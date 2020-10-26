Fairfield bakery extends COVID-related closure to Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Isabella et Vincent has extended its closure after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the owners announced on Facebook.

The bakery said it was being proactive in responding to “the COVID-19 situation” it had.

“We have mandated testing for our employees at our cost, and in addition, we are following the health department’s guidelines that the bakery remain closed until Saturday, October 31,” the Facebook post said.

On Oct. 20, the bakery posted that a production employee had tested positive for coronavirus. It originally said the establishment would be closed until Oct. 23 to ensure all of the employees’ test results came back negative.

“We value our employees and you, our customers,” it said. “For that reason, we will continue to do all that is necessary to keep everyone safe.”

This story will be updated.