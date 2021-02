FAIRFIELD — The area will likely get 12 to 18 inches of snow, with the possibility of accumulations up to two feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Fairfield Schools already canceled Monday’s classes and activities.

In a message to parents and staff on Sunday, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings announced the cancellation and said the district would update the Tuesday schedule as early as possible on Monday.

Town hall also closed and a parking ban is in effect for the beach area, according to a post on the town website.

“We encourage all residents to stay home and stay safe so our dedicated DPW crews can clear the roads,” the post said.