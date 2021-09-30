Fairfield cancels some classes due to sub shortage

FAIRFIELD — The school district is in need of substitute teachers and paraprofessionals after having to cancel several classes at one of the high schools last week.
Colleen Deasy, Fairfield’s executive director of personnel and legal services, said there are several reason as to why the school district is having so much trouble filling absences. However, most of those issues do not stem from the vaccination mandate, which required Fairfield staff members to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing by Sept. 27.