Fairfield candidates file campaign finance reports

FAIRFIELD —With the quarter’s campaign finance reports filed on July 10, candidates’ most recent fundraising and spending information has become public record.

According to Connecticut’s campaign finance laws, any candidate who forms a campaign committee must file a financial disclosure statement with the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) on each quarterly deadline date. Deadlines fall on the 10th of the month in January, April, July and October.

Per campaign finance laws, these quarterly reports include all of a candidate’s monetary receipts and expenditures. State law requires that they be filed publicly, and are thus available for inspection at public offices or online via the SEEC website.

In what is perhaps the most high-profile competition this election cycle, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R) is challenging incumbent First Selectman Michael Tetreau (D) for his seat. Tetreau, who formed his campaign committee over a year before Kupchick, leads in funds with $97,695 in donations and $9208.37 in expenses, netting his campaign $88,486.63. Kupchick has raised $62,774.29 in donations and spent $7702.59, yielding a balance of $55,071.70.

In the campaign for the other Selectmen seats, Democratic RTM member Nancy Lefkowitz is in the lead financially with $49,627 in donations and $6257.76 in expenses, netting a balance of $43,369.24. Republican Board of Finance chair Thomas Flynn has garnered $13,865 from donations and totals $2067.37 in expenses, resulting in a final balance of $11,979.63

On the Board of Finance side, four candidates are competing for three seats. Republican incumbent board member Mary LeClerc leads the pack significantly; with $550 in donations and $70.85 in expenses, LeClerc has a current campaign balance of $479.15. Incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Zezima has raised $25 from a single donation and has yet to incur any expenses, and new Democratic candidate Lori Charlton has also netted $25 from a single donation and no expenses. Jack Testani, the second Republican candidate, has not formed a campaign committee.

The election gains momentum Tuesday at 7 p.m., as both parties meet to officially nominate their candidates. The Democratic Town Committee will convene at McKinley School, and the Republican Town Committee meeting will be held at the Board of Education headquarters.

