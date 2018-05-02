Fairfield car crash leads to arrest of 3 people





Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Britney Nangle Britney Nangle Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 2 Todd Boucino Todd Boucino Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Fairfield car crash leads to arrest of 3 people 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A car accident Friday morning resulted in three people — including a bail bondsman — facing charges.

According to police, Britney Nangle, 29, was behind the wheel of a car that crossed over the double yellow line on Park Avenue into the oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle, and then went off the road, hit a stone wall and rolled over. Nangle and her passenger, Todd Boucino, 48, fled the accident scene on foot.

Witnesses told police the pair was headed toward Fairchild Wheeler Golf course, and they were found in a wooded area near the golf course with the help of Fairfield K-9 Jagger.

Bail bondsman William Gonzalez told police he had been at the New Era Clinic in Bridgeport in an attempt to take Boucino into custody. Boucino had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear. He saw Boucino get in the BMW, he told police, and began to follow them. At some point, they realized they were being followed and police said private surveillance video showed Gonzalez chasing the car north while in the southbound lane of Park Avenue.

A mother and child in the car struck by Nangle were taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center complaining of neck and back pain. Nangle was also taken to the hospital for evaluation of a neck pain.

Nangle, who lives on Ellsworth Street in Bridgeport, was charged with reckless driving, two counts of evading responsibility in an accident that caused physical injury, interfering with an officer, failure to renew registration and operating under suspension. She was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 9.

Boucino, a resident of Fairview Avenue in Bridgeport, was charged with interfering with an officer and served with warrants for first-degree and second-degree failure to appear. He was held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,500. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 10.

Police issued Gonzalez, 59, of Oakwood Street, Bridgeport, a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 4.