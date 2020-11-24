Fairfield celebrates Small Business Saturday

FAIRFIELD — First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick is encouraging all residents to “shop local” and support small businesses this holiday season and beyond.

That’s especially true this Saturday where the town will once again take part in Small Business Saturday as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champions Program.

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, the Town and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will host a “welcome station” on Sherman Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at which shoppers can receive a complimentary “Shop Small” shopping bag, courtesy of American Express, as well as coupons to local stores and other free goodies, while supplies last. All business participants and attendees are expected to follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Stores will have capacity limits.

“Small Business Saturday is a terrific opportunity to help kick off the holiday season by remembering the small businesses that help make Fairfield special,” Kupchick said. “I encourage everyone in our community to ‘Shop Small’ throughout the year, but especially during this most challenging year.”

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 as a way to celebrate and support small businesses. Since the program’s inception, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion at independent retailers and restaurants across all Small Business Saturdays combined, according to American Express. Fairfield has participated as a Neighborhood Champion for the past five years in an effort to help spotlight small businesses and the positive impact they have on communities like Fairfield.

The Town has again partnered this year with the American Independent Business Alliance and over 85 business and community groups across North America as part of its “Shop Indie Local” campaign. The Shop Indie Local Campaign seeks to celebrate locally owned businesses and to inspire positive action by shifting spending from chain stores and online giants to these businesses.

“2020 has been a very difficult year for all of us, but especially for our local restaurants and merchants that help make Fairfield what it is,” Fairfield Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart said. “When you support independent Fairfield businesses, you invest in your community, and the money you spend largely stays within the local area and is reinvested here.”

In addition to promoting Small Business Saturday, and to help elevate support of the “Shop Local” theme, the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the town, recently announced a new initiative called the Fairfield Community e-Gift Card.

Exclusive to Fairfield businesses only, this is the first digital gift card program which can be redeemed at over 65 participating Fairfield restaurants, merchants, retailers and service providers. Residents are encouraged to participate by purchasing an e-Gift Card, not only during the upcoming holiday season, but also throughout the upcoming year.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Town of Fairfield on both of these initiatives,” Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz said. “It’s vitally important that we work together to support the local independent merchants that make Fairfield unique.”

For more information on Small Business Saturday and how to get involved visit ShopSmall.com.

For more information on the new Fairfield Community e-Gift Card program, visit FairfieldCTChamber.com/GIFTCARDS.