Fairfield church blesses all creatures

While her owner, Addie Schoen, looks on, the Rev. Peggy Hodgkins blesses bearded dragon Jax during the Blessing of the Animals Sunday, Oct. 4, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport. In the foreground is Roary, and Winnie, another bearded dragon is in a carrier, already blessed. less While her owner, Addie Schoen, looks on, the Rev. Peggy Hodgkins blesses bearded dragon Jax during the Blessing of the Animals Sunday, Oct. 4, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport. In the foreground is ... more Photo: John Kovach / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: John Kovach / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Fairfield church blesses all creatures 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Dogs, a couple cats and a pair of bearded dragons joined the congregation at Trinity Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon when the church hosted its annual Blessing of the Animals.

Socially distanced on the lawn outside the church, pets sat with their owners before a procession to receive a blessing from the Rev. Peggy Hodgkins.

The Rev. Robert Kwan provided musical accompaniment, while soloist the Rev. Rob Laughton sang, “All Creatures Great and Small,” among other selections.