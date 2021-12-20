Fairfield church readies for Christmas following last month’s fire
Scaffolding is currently in place to facilitate smoke damage repairs in the main sanctuary of Our Lady of Assumption Church, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 13, 2021. The church was damaged by fire in early November.
A fire in early November damaged part of Our Lady of Assumption Church, seen here in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 13, 2021.
The Church Hall next to Our Lady of Assumption Church is currently being used for daily Masses and prayer services, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 13, 2021.
Scaffolding is currently in place to facilitate smoke damage repairs in the main sanctuary of Our Lady of Assumption Church, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 13, 2021. The church was damaged by fire in early November.
The Church Hall next to Our Lady of Assumption Church is currently being used for daily Masses and prayer services, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 13, 2021.
Our Lady of Assumption Church, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 13, 2021.
FAIRFIELD — This year’s Christmas services will not be held in the
Our Lady of the Assumption Church due to a fire last month, its pastor says, but that makes it more like the first iteration of the holiday.
As the advent season gets closer to its culmination, Rev. Peter Cipriani said he has dubbed the parish hall, where services are instead being held, “a little Bethlehem.”
