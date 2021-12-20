Fairfield church readies for Christmas following last month’s fire

FAIRFIELD — This year’s Christmas services will not be held in the Our Lady of the Assumption Church due to a fire last month, its pastor says, but that makes it more like the first iteration of the holiday.

As the advent season gets closer to its culmination, Rev. Peter Cipriani said he has dubbed the parish hall, where services are instead being held, “a little Bethlehem.”

“As unfortunate as it is that we won’t be in the primary church for Christmas, I keep reminding people, ‘Hey. Guess what? Let’s go back to that first Christmas,”’ he said, adding having everyone closer together is reminiscent of the day in question. “We actually made it look really nice.”

Cipriani said the hall is decorated and has an organ in it, and people are getting comfortable with it. He described it as “firing on most cylinders.”

He says repairs in the church are going slow, following last month’s fire.

“But only because they are doing such a thorough job,” he said. “When I mean thorough, it’s not just wiping down the pews and ceilings. We’re talking about the ducts and vents. Even all our vestments and linens got taken out and were dry cleaned. It’s like every nook and cranny is being cleaned.”

The church fire happened early on Nov. 7. Officials said it took 31 firefighters about 45 minutes to contain the fire. The church suffered significant damage but crews were able to contain the fire to one area.

While the fire damage was contained to a specific part of the church, Cipriani said, the smoke damage spread further. Since the fire, services have been in the parish hall where they’ll continue until repairs are completed, he said.

“We’re very fortunate in that we have a very spacious parish hall,” he said. “Literally, the morning of the fire, we already had everything set up for the 7:30 a.m. mass. We were good to go. No services whatsoever have been suspended or canceled.”

One notable aspect concerning the fire, is that officials said there was not a fire alarm system in place at the time of the blaze. Fairfield Fire Marshal Phil Higgins said it was not required for the church to have one, but Cipriani said a system will be installed during the renovation.

“You’re not going to realize that, until something happens, that there wasn’t something in place,” he said.

He said parishioners have been incredibly supportive since the fire, although they were initially disappointed that Christmas would not be in the church.

“As soon as people were aware they were asking how much money we needed and asking what they could do,” he said. “People have been fantastic.”

One unfortunate part of doing services in the parish hall, Cipriani said, is that Assumption Catholic School has not been able to use the hall like they were before.

Being the pastor of such a beautiful church, Cipriani said, part of him is very sad to not be able to have mass in the space.

“But, at the same time, that first Christmas kind of sentiment, there’s a comfort and coziness to it,” he said, adding he is happy to be able to celebrate with a good community.

