Fairfield coronavirus: 423 confirmed cases, 72 deaths

The John Sullivan Independence Hall in Fairfield, CT. The John Sullivan Independence Hall in Fairfield, CT. Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield coronavirus: 423 confirmed cases, 72 deaths 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — In an update on Monday evening, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said there were 423 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Fairfield and that 72 people had died after contracting the disease.

“My prayers continue to be with those families who have lost a loved one during this difficult time.” Kupchick said.

Of the 423 residents who have tested positive in Fairfield, she said 168 have reported that they have fully recovered.

According to the first selectwoman, Connecticut has 29,973 positive cases, 2,556 deaths and 1,464 hospitalizations. She said Fairfield County has 12,245 confirmed cases and 910 associated deaths.

Kupchick said she had been keeping tabs on the soft reopening of Fairfield’s parks, beaches and golf courses over the weekend.

“I received reports of residents not wearing masks, and some not taking social distancing seriously, which required polite reminding by the Fairfield Police,” she said. “Parking infractions were issued around the beach and this enforcement will continue.”

Kupchick said the vast majority of residents used the spaces responsibly. Kupchick said she was proud of the work the town's Emergency Management Team did to plan for the reopening and of the first responders who protect the community.

“The Emergency Management Planning Group is working on opening additional spaces and I have created a Business Reopening Task Force to prepare for the governor's May 20 executive order opening additional businesses,” Kupchick said. “I will send an update with more information soon.”