Fairfield couple celebrate 77th wedding anniversary Serenity Bishop July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 5:48 p.m.
Judith Tellone, of Fairfield, gives a plate of hors d'oeuvres to her father James Knick as he sits with his wife Alice as he celebrates his 99th birthday as well as their 77th wedding anniversary at their home in Fairfield, Conn., on Sunday June 27, 2021. The Knicks have 11 children, 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Holding up a photo of a recent family reunion, James Knick sits with his wife Alice as he celebrates his 99th birthday as well as their 77th wedding anniversary together at their home in Fairfield, Conn., on Sunday June 27, 2021. The Knicks have 11 children, 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Laurie Redston shows several lists her dad James Knick uses to remember all of his children's and grandchildren's birthdays during his 99th birthday party held for him at his home in Fairfield, Conn., on Sunday June 27, 2021. He also celebrated his 77th wedding anniversary with his wife Alice. The Knicks have 11 children, 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
James Knick sits with his wife Alice as he celebrates his 99th birthday as well as their 77th wedding anniversary at their home in Fairfield, Conn., on Sunday June 27, 2021. Standing from left to right are family members Allison Menendez, her husband Frank Menendez, Laurie Redston, of New Hampshire, Jeff and Bonney Jean Lemkin of Seattle, Mary Knick who lives and cares for the folks, and lastly Judith and Larry Tellone of Fairfield. The Knicks have 11 children, 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
James Knick and his wife Alice share a kiss as he celebrates his 99th birthday as well as their 77th wedding anniversary at their home in Fairfield, Conn., on Sunday June 27, 2021. The Knicks have 11 children, 26 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
FAIRFIELD — James and Alice Knick recently celebrated their 77 wedding anniversary — a milestone they were able to mark surrounded by several family members.
“My dad is a wonderful, spiritual man,” said their daughter, Allison Menendez. “Very devoted to his wife. As you know, 77 years of not the easiest life, but they made it through and raised all of us kids and everyone turned out pretty good.”
Serenity Bishop