Fairfield couple celebrate 77th wedding anniversary

FAIRFIELD — James and Alice Knick recently celebrated their 77 wedding anniversary — a milestone they were able to mark surrounded by several family members.

“My dad is a wonderful, spiritual man,” said their daughter, Allison Menendez. “Very devoted to his wife. As you know, 77 years of not the easiest life, but they made it through and raised all of us kids and everyone turned out pretty good.”

The Knicks have 11 children, 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Menendez, the seventh of the bunch, says that their dad instilled great values within his children such as a great work ethic, the love for family, discipline and strong belief in a higher power.

Menendez said the event was so much fun and her parents enjoyed having the family participate.

The celebration was two-fold as James Knick also celebrated his 99th birthday.

“My dad, as I mentioned, really has his wits, which is a blessing and he said to me the other day, ‘Allison I never knew anyone who was 99,’” Menendez laughed. “I said, ‘Dad, that’s nothing you’re going to be 100 and beyond.’”

By simply watching their mother and father, their relationship and how they raise their children, Menendez said she and her siblings learned all they needed to know.

“I think my dad exuded patience and discipline, which I see is something that is lacking nowadays,” Menendez said. “He put a lot of emphasis on discipline because that was the only way to have order in the house that had so many children.”

One example Menendez used is that her dad would tell the children every morning to make their beds before they come down the stairs.

“We were just talking about this yesterday and he said, ‘Yeah because if we didn’t say that, how would your mother make 12 beds every day?’”Menendez said with a laugh.

As Alice and James Knick continue to celebrate each day, their love can be seen and heard as they sit, sing and listen to their audio books and 1940s music, which as Menendez puts it, is always too loud.

“I think the most important thing in my dad’s life and something that is missing in today's society is how people have gotten away from believing in a higher (power),” she said. “He instilled whatever it was in us to make good kids and I think my parents, Jim and Alice, should know that they really did a great job with all of us. We get along really well and we’re always there for each other and I think that’s really important that he knows that.”