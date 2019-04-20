Fairfield crash ends with vehicle down embankment

FAIRFIELD — There were no injuries in crash that left one vehicle off the road, down an embankment in town Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the incident happened in the morning on Black Rock Turnpike. Fairfield fire-rescue units responded to a report of vehicle off the road with the driver still inside.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the vehicle down the embankment off the side of the road. The driver did not report any injuries, officials said.

“Please beware of standing water on road surfaces during this period of heavy rains,” fire officials said.