FAIRFIELD — Acting Director of Public Works John Marsilio said storm cleanup in Fairfield was going well, noting snow has been pushed back to the curb on most roads.

He said DPW crews are working until 3:30 p.m., a normal shift.

“We have to prepared for a temperature drop tonight, and ice,” he said. “So, that’s what we’ll be doing, is putting down salt and widening the roads.”

Marsilio said there is a good chance of another storm on Sunday, which means they have to push back the curb lines. This way, he said, if there is another storm, crews will have somewhere to push the new snow.

Reports ranged from 9.5 inches to 16 inches of snow for Fairfield.

Marsilio said DPW stopped working at 10 p.m. Monday because crews “were shot” after a long day. They returned at 4 a.m. Tuesday to continue the cleanup.

“It’s maintenance now,” he said. “The snow is to the curb line. Now, we just have to push the snow back and put some salt down in the event that the roads freeze. We’ll probably be back at it tomorrow.”

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said one car had to be towed from an area with a parking ban in effect, adding it was on the 700 block of Fairfield Beach Road. He attributed not needing to tow many cars to the fact that the town notified residents of the ban through several different channels of communication.

Granata also said police took a proactive approach to enforcing the ban, and were driving during the storm, knocking on doors and asking people to move their cars.