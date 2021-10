FAIRFIELD — Even though there is no race for the town’s top spot this year, voters will still have many offices to cast ballots for in the general election on Tuesday.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sample ballots for each Representative Town Meeting district and polling place are available on the town website under the registrars of voters. Voters can also find where they should cast their ballots on Tuesday there.

The Republican Town Committee and the Democratic Town Committee feature bios on their websites for all of their candidates who will appear on the ballot.

Voters will be asked to select up to two candidates for the regular Board of Finance race, which includes Democrats Sheila Marmion and Craig Curley and Republicans James Walsh and Thomas Collimore. There is also a race to fill a vacancy on the board where voters will be asked to choose between Democrat Kevin Starke and Republican Bill Llewellyn.

All four school board candidates are likely to be elected since voters can choose up to four for that office. They include Democrats Carol Guernsey and Jennifer Jacobsen and Republicans Jeffrey Peterson and Nicholas Aysseh.

Voters will select up to two candidates for the Board of Assessment Appeals from Democrats Kathleen Griffin and Lee Grubman and Republicans Paulette Cuozzo and Carol Langeland.

There are several races connected to planning and zoning, including candidates seeking four-year terms, a two-year term and an alternate spot to the Town Plan and Zoning Commission or the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Voters will select up to two for the TPZ four-year term from Democrats Steven Levy and Neal Fink and Republicans Thomas Noonan and Daniel Ford.

People will decide between Democrat Marc Andre and Republican Alexis Harrison for the two-year term for the TPZ.

Voters can select up to two candidates for the TPZ alternate spot from Democrats Sarah Keitt and Fredda Gordon and Republicans Steven Leahy and Robert Valorie II.

For the Zoning Board of Appeals, voters will decide between Democrat Brian Avallone and Republican Edward Firgeleski for the four-year term and select up to two for the alternate spot from Democrats Harold Zawadski and Elise McKay and Republicans Faith Dillon and Rick Grauer. Republican Kevin Coyne is running unopposed for the two-year term.

People will select up to four constables from Democrats Charlene Sabia-Lebo, Ruth Smey, Jay Wolk and Kevin Flynn and Republicans Roger Autuori, Michael Herley, Bill Perugini and Joe Peddle.

Voters will also select up to four candidates for the Representative Town Meeting District they live in.

The District 1 candidates are Democrats Ashby Dodge, Sunila Fadl, Elliott Langerman and Philip Dwyer and Republicans Amy Ruggiero, Amy O’Shea, Veronica Monahan and Edward Bateson.

District 2 includes Democrats Hal Schwartz, Cindy Perham, Erin Lopez and William Gerber and Republicans Jarret Crosby, Lori McArthur, Karen McCormack and Jeff Steele.

District 3 includes Democrats Tom Lambert, Scott Nickel, Jeff Galdenzi and Sharon Pistilli and Republicans Cathy Politi, Alex Durrell, Michael O’Hara and Michael DiGiacomo.

The District 4 candidates are Democrats Elizabeth Zezima, Alice Kelly, Laura Karson and Marcy Spolyar and Republican Suzanne Cox-Testani.

District 5 includes Democrats Jay Wolk, Will Diaz, Josh Garskof, Joseph Siebert and Republican Gwynne Magness Alperovich.

The District 6 candidates are Democrats Lisa Havey, Steve Berecz, Neil Parzych and Andrew Graceffa and Republicans Tameisha Powell-Dunmore, Nina Velez, Hannah Gale and Janice Bouloubasis.

District 7 voters will decide between Democrats Mark McDermott, John Kuhn, Karen Wackerman and Jill Vergara and Republicans Susan O’Neill, David Bothwell, Thomas McCarthy and Alex Plitsas.

The District 8 candidates are Democrats Rip Littig, Kerry Berchem, William (Liam) Burke and Nhi Tran and Republicans Peter Tallman, Pamela Iacono, Christine Messina and Franis (Hank) Ference.

District 9 includes Democrats Christine Brown, Dru Georgiadis, Margaret Horton and Debby Zieff, Republicans Bill Perugini, Kelly Scinto, Crissy Kelly and Sarah Matthews and petitioning candidate James Edwin Bowen Jr.

District 10 rounds out the candidates with Democrats Pierre Ratzki, Matthew Ambrose, Greg Alprin and Kevin Lennon and Republicans Stori Tallman, Frank Petise, Peter Britton and Kenneth Astarita.