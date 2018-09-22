Fairfield firefighters knock down shed fire

FAIRFIELD — Town firefighters quickly extinguished a fully involved fire Friday evening, officials said.

Units responded to Denise Terrace shortly before 6 p.m. By 5:55 p.m., firefighters were on scene, working to put out a shed fire. Officials said the shed was behind the home on the property.

“Fire has been knocked down and is under investigation,” fire officials said at 6:17 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Denise Terrace is across the street from Osborn Hill Elementary School, situated between Stillson and Windsor roads.