FAIRFIELD — Winning was a long shot, but participants all had a lot of fun giving it a try.

The Glow on the Green event was held at H. Smith Richardson Golf Course on Friday evening, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Hoping to win a $10,000 prize, 125 participants were given one chance to sink a hole in one with their glow-in-the-dark balls.

“There is definitely a big element of luck,” said Bob Bigonette, the new golf pro at the course off Morehouse Highway.

“Even the best players in the world rarely get a hole in one,” he said, “but you never say ‘No.’”

Though no one sunk the hard shot, people were excited to try to raise funds for the department and to launch the newly renovated clubhouse, which features the new restaurant Boca Grille and Raw Bar.

“They’ve been an awesome partner to work with,” said Gaylen Brown, the parks and recreation assistant director, noting that 75 spectators also bought tickets for the event.

The hole-in-one shot made use of the fairway of the 10th hole, but had people shooting the 135-yard distance to the 18th green, which rests in the small valley on the west side of the restaurant patio.

“We do so many events down at the beach, in that end of town (so) we’re just excited to do something different,” explained Chelsea Seres, recreation coordinator, who was instrumental in creating the event.

In November, the department did a similar event that invited food donations to aid Operation Hope.

“We had such a great turnout,” Director Anthony Calabrese said, so this seemed a good follow-up.

“May is a perfect time to get people out for a fun event,” he said.