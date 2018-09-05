Fairfield grocery store theft ends in arrest

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport woman who was taken into custoday Friday on shoplifting charges was found to have three outstanding warrants.

Demetra Nelson, 32, of Atlantic Street, was charged with sixth-degree larceny for allegedly leaving the Stop &Shop at 760 Villa Ave. with $59 worth of unpaid merchandise. According to the report, she had food, condoms and hair products in a bag.

Nelson also had three outstanding warrants for failure to appear. She was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 13, but held on bonds totaling $90,000 for the outstanding warrants.

