Fairfield group looks to improve town's athletic fields Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 12:45 p.m.
1 of6
Sullivan Field in Fairfield on Wednesday.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
A girls high school soccer game between freshman teams from Fairfield Ludlowe and New Canaan on the soccer field on Old Dam Road on Sept. 29.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
A girls high school soccer game between freshman teams from Fairfield Ludlowe and New Canaan on the soccer field on Old Dam Road in Fairfield on Wednesday.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
Brian Doering of Greenway Property Services paints the lines on Sullivan Field on Wednesday.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
FAIRFIELD — Some town athletic fields are so flooded after it rains that they’re unusable for days. Others have large holes that pose injury risks to the young athletes who compete on them, and some others have severe slopes.
But these situations may not last much longer if a group of residents has its way.
Katrina Koerting covers the environment, Redding, New Milford and surrounding towns for The News-Times. She joined The News-Times in 2015 after spending a few years as a reporter in Virginia.