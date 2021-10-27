Fairfield high school student creates COVID-19 memorial: 'All of us have been affected'

FAIRFIELD — A high school student unveiled a memorial Wednesday to honor all the people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lin Sunil, a senior at Fairfield Warde High School, built the memorial as part of his Eagle Scout service project for Troop 82. He said he was inspired to do something as he watched the news while he was in quarantine.

“The death toll was just rising higher and higher and higher and higher,” he said. “In my community, I know people whose loved ones died because of COVID-19. I saw the effect it had on their mental health and their physical well-being. That is what truly inspired me to make this COVID-19 memorial.”

The memorial, which sits in Jennings Park, is constructed of brick and sits three feet tall and four feet wide between two white columns.

A plaque in the middle of the memorial reads: “COVID-19 swept the globe and destroyed millions of people’s lives. In a few years, the pandemic will be one more chapter in history, but the people we lost will always be with us. In loving memory of those angels who’ve fallen due to COVID-19, the virus that changed the world as we knew it.”

An unveiling on Wednesday afternoon was attended by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, parks and recreation employee Chelsea Seres and Sunil’s friends and family. During the ceremony, Kupchick said she was proud of Sunil and the memorial he created for the community.

“All of us have been affected by COVID in different ways and this memorial helps us continue to honor and remember those we lost,” Kupchick said. “It also reminds us to reflect on all we are grateful for, including those in our community who have worked tirelessly to help others and residents who have performed selfless acts of kindness that embody the essence of what makes our community so special.”

Sunil said it was great to see people come by to visit the memorial he built, adding he is thankful for everyone who helped him complete the project.

He said he does not just want to honor the people who died in the community or the country, but everyone in the world who has suffered during the pandemic. He said the idea for the memorial first came to him in January, as the delta variant started becoming a major concern.

With little experience in art, but some in computer automated design, Sunil said he took inspiration from old brick houses in Fairfield.

“I wanted to create a lasting impression, and bricks in general give a rustic and old look,” he said. “This community has given me a lot of things, and it’s just a small thing I can give back to the community.