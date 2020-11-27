Fairfield hires former Bridgeport, Trumbull official as interim DPW director following scandal

The town has filed suit against Julian Development for its failure to reduce the fill pile at One Rod Highway, and for accepting some contaminated materials. Fairfield,CT. 5/10/17 The town has filed suit against Julian Development for its failure to reduce the fill pile at One Rod Highway, and for accepting some contaminated materials. Fairfield,CT. 5/10/17 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield hires former Bridgeport, Trumbull official as interim DPW director following scandal 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick has temporarily filled the position of director of public works after the acting director was arrested last week.

Kupchick announced on Tuesday she had hired John Marsilio to fill the position of acting public works director. The position was vacated last week after Brian Carey, the interim public works director and conservation director, was arrested in connection with the fill pile scandal.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges this past year, obviously, with COVID and everything else in our town,” she said. “In light of the recent developments that happened last week, I quickly jumped to action and reached out to a long-term public works director who was retired.”

Kupchick said Marsilio, who previously worked in Bridgeport as public facilities director and, later, in Trumbull as public works director, would take the job on Wednesday morning.

“I’m excited to have him join our town,” she said, noting Marsilio has more than 20 years of experience in public works and worked in construction prior to that. “He has a lot of good experience, and I think he’s going to be extraordinarily beneficial to our community.”

Kupchick said Marsilio came in to meet with her on Nov. 20, has the department’s audit report and is aware of “all the issues that we’re facing.”

“He is ready to start assisting us tomorrow with all our challenges, which are many,” she said.

Kupchick’s explanation came after finance board member James Walsh asked if there was a plan to fill the position after Carey’s arrest. He seemed pleased with the news.

“Praise the lord that that’s happening,” Walsh said, later adding that it was better to have an interim director than nobody in the position.

Member Jack Testani, who was a Trumbull resident for more than 30 years, said he served as an elected and appointed official on several boards and commissions there and he thought Marsilio would be a great addition to the town.

“I happen to know him pretty well, and was very impressed with what he was able to do for the town of Trumbull,” Testani said.

Chairman James Brown said Marsilio filling the role was like “walking into a blazing fire,” referencing the fill pile scandal.

The fill pile controversy started a few years ago but resurfaced last week with a flurry of arrests of current and former town officials.

In addition to Carey, the town’s former human resources director Emmet Hibson and former public works director Joseph Michelangelo were also arrested. Former Fairfield Public Works Superintendent Scott Bartlett was arrested for a second time in connection with the contaminated soil scheme.

Robert Grabarek, of Clinton, the owner of Osprey Environmental, was also arrested.

All are charged with illegally disposing of PCBs and solid waste and conspiracy. They are free on promises to appear in court pending arraignment in state Superior Court Dec. 4.

Lead and PCBs were found at the Richard White Way site in January 2017. At the time, the pile was being operated by Julian Enterprises. The contract signed between the town and Julian Enterprises stipulated the company would process soil and non-hazardous materials from town building sites at the facility to be sold as clean fill.

The town and Julian Enterprises sued each other in the aftermath of the discovery, as the cost of remediation continued to climb. Recent affidavits criticize the actions of former Fairfield First Selectman Michael Tetreau in the case, claiming he was constantly in contact with the defendants regarding the contaminated site, downplaying the cost of the cleanup. New estimates now place the cleanup costs between $5 and $10 million.

Compounding the matter, it was found that contaminated soil from the pile may have been used in development projects in town.

In January 2019, Fairfield Police announced that the pile was the subject of a criminal investigation regarding illegal dumping of hazardous materials.

joshua.labella@hearstmediact.com