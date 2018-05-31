Fairfield home burglarized over the weekend

FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating after a neighbor alerted them to a burglary at a Valley Road home around 2 p.m. Sunday.

They told police they saw a man walk away from the house carrying a large bag, and get into an unfamiliar Jeep Cherokee. The man was described as husky, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with curly hair. Another neighbor saw a second man leaving the house carrying a briefcase and electronics. He was described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall wearing a dark knit cap.

When police arrived, they found a window pane in the back door was broken, and a Bose speaker, bottles of men’s cologne and jewelry on the lawn. In the road was a sock filled with multiple empty Tiffany and Co. jewelry bags.

According to the report, the entire house was rummaged through and contents were strewn about. The homeowner’s dog had been locked in a room. He told police about 30 watches, worth a total of $30,000, some baseball memorabilia and some of his wife’s jewelry was missing.

A Merritt Street resident, who has a view of the Valley Road home, said about two hours before he saw a Jeep Cherokee in front of his house. He said the Jeep drove up and down the street several times.