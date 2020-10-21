Fairfield launches new dining deals in place of Restaurant Week

FAIRFIELD — A special promotion aims to support and celebrate local restaurants, which continue to face challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fairfield Eats, which is being offered in lieu of a traditional Restaurant Week this year, allows foodies to partake in two weeks’ worth of deals, the town’s Office of Community and Economic Development recently announced. The promotional event kicked off Monday and will run until Nov. 1

“This has been a year unlike any other, and we know that many small businesses, notably restaurants, have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Mark Barnhart, the offices director, said in a statement.

The office said special offerings include price-fixed menus, family-meal discounts, take-out options and the chance to win a $50 gift certificate from participating restaurants.

“We’ve worked with our restauranteurs to expand outdoor dining options, but we wanted to do more to support our many great restaurants as we move deeper into the fall season,” Barnhart said. “Fairfield Eats presents the perfect opportunity for residents to patronize their favorite local eateries during this uncertain time, by either dining in or taking out.”

Fairfield is lucky to be home to some of the best restaurants in Fairfield County and the state, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said.

“I hope residents will continue to show their support of our local small businesses that have always donated to local charities and causes, and are an integral part of Fairfield’s economy,” she said. “Let us come together for the next two weeks to dine in or take out at the diverse selection of restaurants in our town.”

The town will conduct a drawing for a chance to win a gift card to one of the participating restaurants as an added incentive for guests to dine during the promotional period. Patrons who go to the Experience Fairfield website and submit a picture of two or more date stamped receipts will be entered into the prize drawing. Additional rules of entry can be found on the site.

Diners should check the website often because new restaurants and special offers are posted daily. So far, the press release said, the following restaurants are participating in the event:

348 Oyster Bar, 55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille, Artisan, Barcelona Wine Bar, Bella Sera Ristorante, Blackstone’s Grill, Bodega Taco Bar, The Brickyard Pub, Brick + Wood, The Castle on Post, Centro Ristorante & Bar, The Chelsea, Colony Grill, Craft 260 Beer Bar, Fairfield Social, Fin Japanese Restaurant, Flipside Burgers & Bar, Geronimo’s Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, The Little Goose, Lobster Craft, Luigi’s Restaurant, Luna Azzurra, Mancuso’s Ristorante, Metro Kitchen & Bar, Ole Dog Tavern, Old Post Tavern, Paci’s, Quattro Pazzi Café, Smokin’ Noodle, Taj Indian Cuisine Fairfield, Thai Kit, The Granola Bar, The Grey Goose, The Stand Vegan Café, Toto Mediterranean Restaurant & Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill.

Local restaurants who wish to participate should contact the Fairfield Office of Community and Economic Development at (203) 256-3120 or cedoffice@fairfieldct.org.

For more information, a list of participating restaurants and complete prize-entry rules, visit www.experiencefairfieldct.org/eats.

