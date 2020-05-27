Fairfield lifts more beach restrictions, cancels Fourth of July fireworks

FAIRFIELD — Town officials have decided to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks show, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, who also said more restrictions at the beach were being rescinded.

In a press conference late last week, Kupchick said the decision to cancel the fireworks show was tough but had to be done. Her administration had been holding out hope but, given Governor Lamont’s executive order limiting social gatherings to five people, it would be impossible, she said.

“I hope that, this summer, we will be able to hold a town-wide gathering in its place when it is safe to do so,” she said.

The First Selectwoman said many residents will be venturing out to beaches, parks and outdoor restaurants after months of relative isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic. She asked that residents do so responsibly and follow the town’s health guidelines.

“I want to emphasize that, no matter where you are in public, if you can not keep a six foot distance from those outside of your immediate family household, you should be wearing a face covering,” Kupchick said. “It is for the safety of all of us.”

Kupchick said the town had decided to allow people to use blankets, chairs and coolers at the beaches. She said grilling would not yet be permitted.

Concession stands will be opened but face coverings are required for customers and social distancing guidelines have to be followed. She also said that beach-goers must keep their blankets 15 feet apart.

To prevent possible virus transmission, Kupchick said social gatherings of more than five people would not be allowed. She said that rule does not apply to families of more than five.

Additionally, she said that the bathrooms on beaches would remain closed for the time being as the town awaits further guidance on cleaning procedures. She said more portable toilets would be available.

Kupchick said the beaches, which are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lifeguards on duty, can still only be used by residents with a valid 2020 beach sticker. Police Chief Christopher Lyddy said his department would continue to monitor parking.

Kupchick said signs displaying the regulations would be shown at the beaches. Parking availability can be checked at Fairfieldct.org/parkingcapacity.