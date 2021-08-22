Fairfield lifts restrictions as Henri hits farther east Aug. 22, 2021 Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 4:54 p.m.
High tide brought the waters of Long Island Sound onto a short stretch of Fairfield Beach Rd., in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 22, 2021. As Tropical Storm Henri passed farther to the east, most of coastal Fairfield County experienced an ordinary rainy day on Sunday.
FAIRFIELD — Officials have lifted restrictions, but are still advising caution after Henri’s impact in town was not as bad as expected.
“We are pleased to see overnight the storm track for Henri shifted farther to the east,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said Sunday afternoon. “As a result, storm impacts in our area are less serious than the National Weather Service and the state of Connecticut guidance indicated last night.”
