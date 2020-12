FAIRFIELD — The Grasmere Avenue and Post Road area could become safer with the help of a new plan.

The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a $120,000 contract with Milone and MacBroom, Cheshire-based civil engineering and landscape architecture firm.

The firm will assess and draw out plans to improve pedestrians’ safety in the area, town Engineering Manager Bill Hurley said.

“It involves a survey, preliminary engineering and then preliminary, semi-final and final design,” he said.

The town will apply for any necessary permits once Milone and MacBroom start coming up with a design. The town will host a public information meeting when the design is 30 percent completed, most likely in the spring or early summer, Hurley said.

“Hopefully when (COVID-19) is in the rear view mirror,” he said. “If not, it will be a virtual one.”

Hurley said the town decided the area needed improvements after a road safety audit performed a couple of years ago. The audit highlighted the need to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as wider sidewalks, ADA ramps and additional signage and markings.

“What we also have them looking at is a large stretch from the Post Road circle all the way to Grasmere, because there is only one set of traffic lights,” he said. “So, anybody trying to cross the road, it’s a little bit difficult there. We’re looking at some sort of pedestrian crossing improvement there.”

After the public meeting is conducted, contractors will bid on the contract to implement Milone and MacBroom’s designs, Hurley said, adding the contractor would most likely be selected based on lowest bid.

The funding was approved last year and comes from a state grant, Hurley said.

“The neighborhood is excited to get some improvements in that area,” he said.

Milone and MacBroom’s project is scheduled to take about eight months, which Hurley called standard, noting snow could delay some of the early survey work. He said the town is hoping to be able to put a contract out on the construction work next winter.

“So that we could try for spring construction next year,” he said.

