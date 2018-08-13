Fairfield man arrested for fake ID, breaking door at bar

FAIRFIELD — A Mill Plain Road man was pinched for fighting and using his brother’s ID following an incident early Sunday morning outside the Seagrape on Reef Road.

Peter J. Gallagher, 20, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and using his brother’s driver’s license. An officer was there talking to a patron outside when he heard a commotion at the bar’s front door, while a large group was leaving.

According to police, Gallagher pushed another man, with whom he had been arguing with earlier, as they walked out the door. That caused a large group of people to fall into the door, breaking it.

Gallagher was warned not to return to the property and was turned over to his father. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 22.

The damage to the door was estimated at $450.

