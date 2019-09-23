Fairfield man arrested on DUI charges

FAIRFIELD — Robert Smith, a 47-year-old Fairfield man, was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence with pills and a knife on his person.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 18, police responded to the parking lot of Brickyard Pub on reports of a man slumped over in a running vehicle. Upon arrival, police stated they noticed a large tactical knife lying on the passenger seat in plain view.

Police say they knocked on the window, and the man awoke and allegedly grabbed the knife. He dropped the knife after an officer drew his firearm and ordered him to do so, according to reports.

Police identified the man as Robert Smith and located prescription narcotics on his person. Smith allegedly admitted to being intoxicated after failing a field sobriety test.

Smith was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to keep narcotics in the original container and possession of a controlled substance. He was also issued a misdemeanor summons for possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 30.

