Fairfield man arrested on forgery, theft and weapons charges

FAIRFIELD — A town resident being arrested in connection with a 2018 theft and forgery case had firearms charges added when officers found a pistol in his vehicle, police say.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Manoche Bosse, 30, was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with second-degree forgery, third-degree larceny and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Granata said the arrest took place in Milford, where police were serving a warrant for Bosse’s alleged 2018 crimes. During the arrest, he said, a Ruger 9mm handgun was located in Bosse's vehicle.

“The investigation showed the handgun was not owned or registered to Bosse,” Granata said, “and Bosse did not have a Connecticut pistol permit.”

On May 16, 2018, Granata said, the Fairfield Police Department was contacted by a person who alleged that she sold her 2005 Mercedes E320 to Bosse two days prior at his residence on Morehouse Drive in Fairfield.

“The victim said that Bosse did not want to test drive the car and handed her a Wells Fargo personal check in the amount of $2,500.00,” he said.

But, Granata said, when the victim went to cash the check, the bank informed her that it was stolen. He said it was discovered that it belonged to Bosse’s cousin.

“The check bared the same last name and Morehouse Road address,” Granata said. “The family member reported to the bank that Bosse had stolen the check and forged the signature.”

Granata said Bosse texted the victim that same day, informing her that he no longer wanted the vehicle and that she could take it back. When she arrived, he said, she noticed the Mercedes now had extensive front end damage, apparently as the result of a serious motor vehicle accident he had after purchasing.

Granata said Bosse’s family members told investigating officers the vehicle did not have any front end damage when he brought it home. He said Bosse was not home that day, but later told a detective the car was already damaged.

A warrant for Bosse’s arrest was issued in 2018.

According to court documents, Bosse’s bonds were set at $10,000 for theforgery and theft charges and $50,000 for the firearm charge. He is scheduled to enter a plea on Dec. 22.

