Fairfield man charged in identity theft investigation

FAIRFIELD — Tajh Wiley, a 23-year-old Fairfield man, was arrested after allegedly committing a series of financial crimes.

According to Capt. Robert Kalamaras, the Fairfield Police Department conducted an extensive identity theft investigation throughout October and November. After developing Tajh Wiley as a suspect, police were granted an arrest warrant for Wiley on Nov. 6.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, Wiley was arrested on warrant and charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft, three counts of criminal attempt to commit identity theft, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit third-degree larceny and illegal trafficking in personal information.

After executing a search and seizure warrant at Wiley’s resident, officers also located four fraudulent Connecticut driver's licenses, all which allegedly contained a picture of Wiley, a fake name and a forged signature. This resulted in additional charges of four counts of criminal impersonation and four counts of third-degree forgery,

Wiley was held on a $150,000 court-set bond and summoned to appear in court for all charges on Nov. 19.

