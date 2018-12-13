Fairfield man charged with assaulting an elderly woman

FAIRFIELD — A 47-year-old Fairfield resident was charged assaulting an elderly woman.

On Dec. 4, police received a call from Robert O’Donnell who said he was unable to get into a Lover’s Lane house. He said the locks had been changed, effectively kicking him out, after he got into an argument with the homeowner on Nov. 17, police said.

Police reached out to the woman who told officers she had suffered injuries on her neck and elbow caused by O’Donnell on Nov. 17. The victim showed pictures of her injuries as proof, the police report said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for O’Donnell and on Dec. 7, he was charged with disorderly conduct, first-degree strangulation, unlawful restraint and assault of an elderly person. O’Donnell was issued a Dec. 10 court date.

