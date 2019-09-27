Fairfield man charged with assaulting girlfriend

FAIRFIELD — Noel Miletes, a 42-year-old Fairfield man, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault after allegedly striking his girlfriend.

On Sept. 22, a woman reported that her boyfriend, Noel Miletes, had assaulted her. The victim said she had jumped out the bathroom window and fled to a neighbor’s house.

During an argument, Miletes allegedly struck the victim in the face and head with an open hand, causing injuries to her left cheek and top of her head.

Miletes was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault. Miletes was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear on court on Sept. 23.

