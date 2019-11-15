Fairfield man charged with assaulting officer

Christopher Garcia.

FAIRFIELD — Christopher Garcia, a 25-year-old Fairfield man, allegedly assaulted an officer after being arrested for reckless driving.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, officers responded to Grace Street on a report of a motor vehicle collision. Police say the driver, later identified as Christopher Garcia, was attempting to park his car and in the process struck four parked cars and one vehicle that was traveling on the roadway.

During the investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to believe that the driver, Christopher Garcia, was under the influence.

Garcia was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility and reckless driving. He was held on a $500 bond.

While being transferred to an overnight cell, police say Garcia actively resisted officers’ attempts to place him in the cell. He allegedly physically resisted an officer, and both went to the ground in a struggle. According to reports, dispatchers saw the struggle on the surveillance screen and called for the aid of other officers. Police say they were was able to control the prisoner until other officers could assist.

Garcia was processed for additional charges, including interfering with an officer and two counts of third-degree assault. He was held on an additional $25,000 bond and transported to court on Nov. 15 for arraignment.

