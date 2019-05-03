Fairfield man charged with disorderly conduct

FAIRFIELD — Nicholas Giambrone, a 34-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly becoming violent in front of his wife and child.

At around 9:15 p.m. April 24, Fairfield police responded to the victim’s report at police headquarters regarding a breach of peace at their residence.

According to police, the victim and Giambrone had engaged in a discussion to which Giambrone reacted violently, damaging rooms and items at their residence.

Giambrone has a previous assault and battery charge involving the same victim, police said.

Giambrone was issued a May 7 court date and held on a $10,000 bond.

