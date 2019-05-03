https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-man-charged-with-disorderly-conduct-13816711.php
Fairfield man charged with disorderly conduct
FAIRFIELD — Nicholas Giambrone, a 34-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly becoming violent in front of his wife and child.
Giambrone has a previous assault and battery charge involving the same victim, police said.
Giambrone was issued a May 7 court date and held on a $10,000 bond.
