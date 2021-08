FAIRFIELD — School and health officials are seeking community feedback following the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that masks be worn by everyone in school settings.

Fairfield Public Schools and the Fairfield Health Department are holding a webinar from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to gather concerns and answer questions from the public.

The state Department of Public Health recently released interim guidance with the intent to help schools prepare for the upcoming school year. Mask guidance for the fall is still being discussed and will not be finalized for a few weeks.

“Essentially, the guidance maintains many of the conditions with which we ended the year,” Superintendent Mike Cummings said in his message to the public on July 28. “At this moment, masking is still required in schools. Masks are also required on school buses. There are two important changes however.”

He said there are “two important changes” though with cohorting and quarantining.

According to the State Department of Education, cohorting is no longer a requirement as long as it is possible to maintain at least three feet of physical distance. Cummings said cohorting will be considered as part of layered mitigation strategies.

“In other words, if distancing has to be less than three feet or students are without masks (lunchroom) then cohorting must be considered,” he said.

A six-foot distance remains in place for adults.

Students in classrooms who are at least three feet apart, masked and asymptomatic will no longer need to quarantine if another student tests positive in that classroom, according to the state’s interim guidance.

Only questions submitted from the public by 5 p.m. on Tuesday will be addressed in the webinar. The portal to submit questions can be found on the school district’s website.

“Information and guidance is likely to continue to evolve up to and past this webinar,” Cummings wrote in his message. “Communication on any changes will continue through the rest of the summer and the school year. We expect the school year to begin on time with the our regular schedules — every student on every day.”