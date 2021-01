FAIRFIELD — Capt. Robert Kalamaras will be the new police chief after more than 20 years with the department.

Kalamaras replaces Chief Christopher Lyddy, who is retiring Friday after 38 years with the Fairfield Police Department.

“I am very excited to be selected as the next chief of police,” Kalamaras said after the Police Commission announced his recommendation Tuesday night. “I could not have done it without the support of my fellow officers, and the leadership and mentorship of Chief Chris Lyddy.”

The Police Commission spent hours interviewing and choosing between the three candidates candidates, which also included Deputy Chief Donald Smith and Capt. Christopher Tursi.

As part of longstanding tradition, the search for police chief does not include outside candidates, and the commission instead chooses between three Fairfield police officers.

“Tonight we were fortunate to have three amazing candidates brought before us for the position of police chief,” said Jamie Millington, the commission chairman. “It’s never an easy decision to make, especially when you have three people that have given so much of their time and their lives to serving the department.”

In a statement, Millington said he was proud the commission ran an open and transparent process in selecting a new chief.

“After nearly 22 years of service to Fairfield, Bob has his finger on the pulse of our community, has the strong support of his subordinates and has a forward looking and progressive vision to take Fairfield Police to the next level,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with him in the years to come.”

Kalamaras has served in the department for more than 20 years, starting as a patrol officer and rising through the ranks. He’s worked in emergency services, crash investigations and public relations. He currently commands special services.

In a statement, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said Kalamaras is the model of integrity and professionalism. She said she was pleased to sign off on the recommendation from the Police Commission and is proud to have him leading the department.

“Our community is blessed to have someone so committed to Fairfield and I’m confident the men and women of the Fairfield Police Department will benefit greatly from his leadership and years of experience,” Kupchick said. “I look forward to swearing in Chief Elect Kalamaras as Fairfield’s next Police Chief this Friday and working with him in the years to come.”

The Fairfield Police Department has invited the public to watch the live stream of the swearing in ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday, which can be found at facebook.com/fpdct.

