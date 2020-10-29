Fairfield officials: Two more COVID-19 cases in schools

FAIRFIELD — Two more individuals in the Fairfield School District tested tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

In a message to families and staff, Superintendent Mike Cummings said one person from Riverfield Elementary School and one person from McKinley Elementary School tested positive .

“At this time, Riverfield Grade 5 Cohort B in-person learning has been canceled for this afternoon to allow for further contact tracing,” he said.

At McKinley, Cummings said contact tracing has been done and any close contacts are now in quarantine.

“If there is a need for anyone else to self-quarantine,” he said, “they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.”

Cummings said the safety of the community is the district’s priority, adding it is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to keep people informed of any changes or additional information.

The two new cases come a day after a person at Fairfield Warde High School and another at Roger Sherman Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, officials said six others had tested positive for the coronavirus. Those six cases included three at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, one at Dwight Elementary School, one at Fairfield Warde High School and a fully-remote student.

joshua.labella@hearstmediact.com