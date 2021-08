FAIRFIELD — The green light has finally been given to Primrose Development LLC to build an affordable housing complex at 5545 Park Ave., but only if the building’s height is reduced.

Primrose Development LLC had applied to build a six-story, 120-unit apartment building, with 36 apartments qualifying as affordable housing. The property would rest on a 2.4 acre property with nearly 200 parking spots.

Commissioner Thomas Noonan proposed that the development be approved, but only if the building was reduced to four stories, the color of the exterior of the building was changed to blend in with the surroundings and more trees and plant life were planted to protect the integrity of the Merritt Parkway.

“I think it goes without saying that the Merritt Parkway is a historic resource,” Noonan said. “Four stories in my view is a reasonable change. The other conditions of approval the exterior color scheme and the extra planting will also serve to better either screen or at least make it pop less as drivers go down the Merritt Parkway.”

He said six stories would be visible from the parkway, both above and through the trees.

“Even if it was six stories with it being a similar color scheme of the area I still believe it to be too overpowering and too detrimental to the integrity of the Merritt Parkway,” Noonan said.

Noonan’s proposal was in line with the changes members of the Merritt Parkway Conservancy suggested during the last public hearing. Conservancy Executive Director Wes Haynes expressed the exact same changes the he wanted to see happen, but also went on to say that there was “nothing beautiful” about the project. He believed the project would be an intrusion into the very essential architectural character of the parkway and even referred to the project as, “God awful.”

Attorney Ray Rizio, who represents the developer, said in the last public hearing that people won’t see the project from the parkway whether it is four stories, six stories or eight stories tall because of the mature trees and people’s driving speeds. He did admit the building would be more visible during the winter when the leaves fall, but contested that it would not be an intrusive amount.

“I think we are all reluctant to have such a massive structure in Fairfield on the Merritt Parkway,” commission Secretary Meg Francis said.

Francis cautioned applying too many conditions could affect a judge’s assessment and could possibly lead to an appeal.

Prior to the developer’s 120-unit application, Primrose applied for a four-story structure with 80 units in late 2020. The project was denied, but when Primrose applied for the 120-unit building the new application was made under state law Section 8-30g, which dictates the only way the commission could deny the plan is to prove it poses a threat to public health, welfare and safety that outweighs Fairfield’s need for affordable housing.

In regards to the development, Francis simply said, “We have to accept reality.”

The commission included one last condition that required Primrose to complete the required testing for drainage engineering before starting construction.

This condition was added during the decision vote as Commissioner Kathryn Braun questioned whether the proposal had the appropriate wetlands approval. Braun was the only commissioner who did not vote to approve the project citing the lack of information about the environmental impact of the development.