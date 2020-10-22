Fairfield officials: student, bus driver and central office employee test positive for coronavirus

School district officials say a student at Fairfield Warde, a central office employee and a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. School district officials say a student at Fairfield Warde, a central office employee and a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield officials: student, bus driver and central office employee test positive for coronavirus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Three individuals in the Fairfield school community have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

A student at Fairfield Warde High School, a central office worker and a bus driver serving Osborn Hill and Roger Ludlowe Middle School tested positive for the virus, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings and COVID-19 Health And Safety Compliance Liaison Angelus Papageorge said in a message to families and staff on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the student had not been in the building since Oct. 19. They said the central office employee had not been to the office since Oct. 16.

“If there is a need for anyone to self-quarantine, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team,” the officials said.

Cummings and Papageorge said the contact tracing team determined that no students meet the criteria for quarantining as a close contact with the bus driver case.

They said the investigation is confidential and private health information would not be disclosed, adding health and safety protocols were followed in consultation with Health Department Director Sands Cleary and Nursing Supervisor Jill Mitchell.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” the officials said. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information.”