Fairfield opposes Aquarion project designed to improve drought conditions in southwest CT

FAIRFIELD — An Aquarion proposal to divert water to southwestern Connecticut has drawn backlash in Fairfield where the conservation commission says the project could harm the Mill River watershed.
The project is part of Aquarion’s long range plan to meet water needs in southwestern Fairfield County. If approved, it would divert up to 14.2 million gallons a day from the Greater Bridgeport System, which includes the Mill River watershed to the Southwest Regional Pipeline to serve Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford and Darien.